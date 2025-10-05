World News

Tropical Storm Priscilla strengthens in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico

Photo: The Canadian Press In this satellite image released by NOAA, Tropical Storm Priscilla forms in the easter Pacific off Mexico, Oct. 5, 2025.

Tropical Storm Priscilla was strengthening slowly in the eastern Pacific Ocean and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to coastal southwestern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The Miami-based centre said Priscilla, with winds near 110 km/h, could become a hurricane late Sunday or on Monday. Its tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 205 kilometres from its centre.

The threshold for a hurricane is a storm with winds of at least 120 km/h.

Priscilla was located about 460 kilometres south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes or about 770 kilometres south-southeast of the southern tip of Baja California and was moving north-northwest at four km/h. Priscilla was forecast to generally move parallel to the coast in the coming days.

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast of southwestern Mexico, from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita, with tropical storm conditions possible in the area Sunday and Monday. Rainfall of up to 15 centimetres was possible, and there was a danger of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions on the coast.

Another storm well off Mexico in the Pacific, Octave, became a hurricane Sunday with no landfall in the forecast and no coastal watches or warnings. Its top winds were near 130 km/h, and the hurricane centre said it was expected to gradually weaken on Monday. It was located about 1,650 kilometres west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip and was moving northeast at six km/h.