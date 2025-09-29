World News

Youth-led unrest in Madagascar has left at least 22 people dead, UN says

Protesters set fire to a newly built cable car station, which only operates for three hours a day, powered by a generator due to a lack of electricity in the capital, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Sarah Tetaud) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Violence surrounding youth-led anti-government protests in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar over the past several days has killed at least 22 people, the United Nations’ human rights office said Monday.

The U.N. agency blamed a “violent response” by security forces for some of the deaths in the unrest that started Thursday over water and power cuts.

More than 100 people have been injured in the protests that have mirrored the Gen Z-led anti-government demonstrations seen recently in Nepal and Kenya.

Protesters and bystanders were killed by security forces in Madagascar, but some of the deaths also came in violence and looting by gangs not associated with the protesters, the U.N. rights office said in a statement.