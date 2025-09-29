World News

Former Wisconsin Democratic economic development head joins governor's race

Photo: Alejandro Verdin via AP This photo taken in September 2025 in Milwaukee and provided by Alejandro Verdin, shows Missy Hughes, the former Wisconsin state economic development director, who announced Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, that she is running for governor as a Democrat.

The former state economic development director for Wisconsin, who previously worked as an executive at a dairy cooperative, announced Monday that she is running for governor as a Democrat, promising to reject “divisive politics.”

Missy Hughes joins an already crowded field of Democrats for the open seat in the battleground state. The primary is just under 11 months away. There are two prominent announced Republican candidates.

Hughes, an attorney, is pitching herself as “not a politician,” even though she spent the past six years leading the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as part of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers administration. She quit that job on Sept. 19.

Evers is not seeking a third term and has not endorsed anyone in the governor's race.

Prior to taking on the state economic development job, Hughes worked for 17 years at Organic Valley, a dairy cooperative that began in 1988 and consists of more than 1,600 family farms in 34 states and over 900 employees.

Hughes said as governor she will push for higher wages, improving public schools, affordable and accessible child care and health care and affordable housing.

“I’m not a politician, and that’s the point,” Hughes said in a statement. “To create a prosperous economy for the future in all 72 counties, we need a leader who knows what it takes to create jobs, support workers, and attract businesses – and who rejects divisive politics that leaves so many behind.”

Other Democrats in the race include Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez; Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley; state Sen. Kelda Roys; and state Rep. Francesca Hong. Others considering getting in include Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann are running as Republicans.