AT&T attributes mass 911 outages in 3 states to fiber cuts made by 'third parties'

Photo: AP Photo/Sophie Bates This photo taken Sept. 25, 2025, in Jackson, Miss. shows a blank screen on a phone while making a 911 call which resulted in a dial tone, during a 911 systems outage across Mississippi and Louisiana.

Mass 911 outages that swept across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama on Thursday afternoon were caused by fiber cuts made by “third parties," according to a statement from AT&T.

Initial reports of outages were circulating around 2 p.m. in Mississippi. By 4:45 p.m., AT&T reported service had been restored in all three states.

“911 service continues to operate normally across previously affected areas in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama," the AT&T statement said. “We understand how important these services are and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

AT&T also said the outages were “at no time statewide," contradicting some reports from local authorities.