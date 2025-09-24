World News

Georgia Republican wins state Senate race over Democrat who made surprise showing in August

Democrat defeat in Georgia

A GOP business owner won a Georgia state Senate race Tuesday over a Democrat who drew national attention for a better-than-expected showing in a special election last month.

Republican Jason Dickerson bested Democrat Debra Shigley in the runoff after no candidate in a seven-person field won a majority to take the seat outright in August.

Dickerson, who had a big lead in unofficial results, declared victory Tuesday night, and Shigley conceded.

“Conservatives in District 21 sent a strong message: woke liberal ideology has no place here,” Dickerson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to taking office and fulfilling their mandate to champion the America First values that make us the greatest state to live, work, and raise a family.”

Dickerson, who self-funded his campaign and promised to lower taxes and support stricter immigration policies. will replace former Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach, who was drafted by President Donald Trump to be U.S. treasurer. Beach won the seat north of Atlanta with more than 70% of the vote in 2024.

Shigley’s finish in the August election drew attention from Democrats nationally, who said it was a sign of Democratic enthusiasm and frustration with Trump’s policies. On Saturday, Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin traveled to Georgia to campaign with Shigley in Alpharetta, a bustling suburb 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

State Senate Democrats said grassroots organizing built momentum that could help them flip seats in 2026 races for governor, U.S. senator and other offices.

Shigley, the only Democrat in the special election, won 40% of the vote in the heavily Republican district. Georgia Republican political strategist Brian Robinson said Democrats generally perform well in low-turnout races like that one.