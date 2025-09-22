Kelowna's Homepage
Sunday, Dec 28
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
World News  

Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, is staying away from land

Gabrielle intensifies

The Associated Press - Sep 22, 2025 / 8:05 am
This Satellite image provided by NOAA Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (NOAA via AP)
Photo: NOAA via AP
This Satellite image provided by NOAA Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. 

Gabrielle strengthened into a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was forecast to remain away from land.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Gabrielle's maximum sustained winds increased to 120 mph (191 kph), making it a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was located about 195 miles (314 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda. It was moving north at about 10 mph (16 kph).

Gabrielle had become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday before it underwent intensification in warm Atlantic waters. The storm's path was taking it east of Bermuda.

Swells from the storm reached Bermuda on Sunday and were impacting the U.S. East Coast, from North Carolina northward to Canada's Atlantic coast.

Forecasters said the swells were likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet and before Gabrielle there was only one named hurricane in that ocean. Experts say there’s a few reasons for that, but it doesn’t mean dangerous systems won’t form later.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

