World News

Canada calls Israel's Gaza surge 'horrific,' suggests it violates international law

Gaza surge 'horrific'

Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza along the coastal road toward the south, as Israel announced an expanded operation in Gaza City, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

Ottawa is calling Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City "horrific" and suggests it violates international law.

Israel escalated its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, saying it is targeting what used to be the most populated city in the territory so that it can prevent Hamas from launching attacks.

The military escalation has faced widespread criticism as the Palestinian territory grapples both with famine and with Israel's efforts to move civilians in the enclave toward the Egyptian border.

Global Affairs Canada says the offensive "worsens the humanitarian crisis and jeopardizes the release of the hostages" and is repeating its call for an immediate ceasefire.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed his plans to officially recognize a Palestinian state next week and the government has been consulting on its approach to the region with Jewish groups and Arab ambassadors.

The Bloc Québécois is calling for Ottawa to impose sanctions on Israel after the European Union announced plans to slap tariffs on some Israeli goods.