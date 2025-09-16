277933
281031
World News  

Partial solar eclipse at the bottom of the world closes out the year's sun and moon spectacles

Partial solar eclipse

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press - Sep 16, 2025 / 7:31 am | Story: 572606
FILE - A view of a partial solar eclipse over St. Petersburg, Russia, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, file)
Photo: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, file
FILE - A view of a partial solar eclipse over St. Petersburg, Russia, March 29, 2025. 

The bottom of the world is front and center for a partial solar eclipse next week.

Antarctica, New Zealand and a sliver of Australia are in prime position as the moon slips between the sun and Earth, obscuring a good portion of our star. The action unfolds on Monday local time Down Under, two weeks after a total lunar eclipse wowed Asia.

It will be the fourth and last eclipse of the year. Another back-to-back pair of eclipses opened the year in March.

The sun will put on even better shows in 2026, hitting both polar regions. A “ring of fire” eclipse will cut across Antarctica in February, with a total solar eclipse over the Arctic in August, as well as Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More World News

281030