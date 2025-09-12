What to know about the killing of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at an event at a Utah college.

Kirk was a top podcaster, culture warrior and ally of President Donald Trump. He led an effort to remake the GOP’s get-out-the-vote effort in the 2024 election based on the theory there were thousands of Trump supporters who rarely vote but could be persuaded to do so.

His killing Wednesday was the latest in a string of attacks on U.S. politicians that have targeted members of both major parties.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Kirk's killing a “political assassination.”

Here's what to know about Kirk's shooting:

Suspect is taken into custody

A 22-year-old man from Utah was taken into police custody Friday in connection with the killing, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

President Donald Trump said Friday that authorities believe “with a high degree of certainty” that the suspect Kirk's killing had been caught.

One gunshot fired from a roof

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University when the shooter fired from a distant rooftop, authorities said.

Videos posted on social media show Kirk speaking into a microphone while sitting under a white tent. A single shot rings out and Kirk reaches up with his right hand as blood gushes from the left side of his neck.

Utah Valley is the state’s largest public university, with an enrollment of 47,000. It’s about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of the state capital, Salt Lake City.

The hunt for Kirk’s killer

A day before the suspect's arrest was announced, the FBI said Thursday that it was looking for a “person of interest” in the shooting and released a series of photos showing the person wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve black shirt and a backpack.

Utah police shared video of the person racing across the roof of the building from where authorities say the shot was fired, dropping down to the ground and walking off campus. They said the shooter left behind imprints, including a palm print, that investigators hoped could yield clues to their identity. They also planned to test for DNA.

Authorities said the shooter appeared "to be of college age” and “blended in” with the college population.

A rifle hidden in a towel was recovered in a wooded area near the university campus along what authorities suspect to be the fleeing shooter’s path, according to information circulated among law enforcement and shared with The Associated Press. There was a spent cartridge in the chamber and three other rounds loaded in the magazine.

Authorities received more than 7,000 leads and tips, and they asked the public to continue sending them, adding that “no tip is too small.”

Two separate persons of interest were detained Wednesday, but neither was determined to be connected to the shooting and both were released, public safety officials said.

The university canceled classes through the week and closed the campus until at least Monday.

Kirk’s rise from Trump aide to major conservative influencer

Trump said he spoke at length with Kirk's widow on Thursday but didn't get into the specifics of what they discussed.

“She’s devastated, she’s absolutely devastated, as you can imagine,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he would posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk at a later date.

Kirk was 18 years old when he co-founded Turning Point in suburban Chicago in 2012 with William Montgomery, a tea party activist. They aimed to take their ideas for low taxes and limited government to college campuses.

Turning Point enthusiastically backed Trump after he clinched the GOP nomination for president in 2016. Kirk served as a personal aide to the then-candidate's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., during the general election campaign.

The Trump connection helped fuel Turning Point's rise to prominence. Soon, Kirk was a regular presence on cable TV, where he leaned into the culture wars and heaped praise on the president.

Contributions to the group doubled and then tripled — eventually climbing to $79.2 million in 2022, according to an analysis of publicly available tax filings. The group states that it now has a presence on nearly 4,000 high school and college campuses, operating as a conservative lifestyle brand that promotes hundreds of online influencers.

Kirk was known for provocative statements on race that he used to court Gen Z voters.

“I’m sorry. If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified,'” Kirk said during a 2024 podcast with fellow conservative activist Jack Posobiec.

Kirk staunchly opposed the enactment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. He said the move to elevate the date was motivated by “anti-American” sentiment that promoted “a neo-segregationist view” that he claimed sought to supplant Independence Day.

Politicians unite in condemning the attack

Republicans and Democrats alike swiftly condemned the attack.

Trump ordered flags lowered to half-staff and issued a presidential proclamation. The president, who sustained a minor ear injury when he was shot at a campaign event last year, said he and Kirk had a close relationship.

He described Kirk on Truth Social as a “great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who last March hosted Kirk on his podcast, posted on X: “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”