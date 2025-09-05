Portuguese police say two Canadians dead in Lisbon streetcar crash

Photo: AP Photo/Ana Brigida Cranes are positioned to remove the wreckage of a tourist streetcar that derailed and crashed in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Police in Portugal say two Canadians are among the 16 people killed when a streetcar derailed Wednesday.

The dead also included five Portuguese nationals, three British citizens, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian, police said in a statement Friday.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Global Affairs Canada is providing consular services to the families of the Canadian victims.

"Canada extends our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones as well as to all of those affected by this tragedy," Anand said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

The list of nationalities was published following forensic identification.

The French Foreign Ministry said Friday that a woman who was a French-Canadian dual citizen is among the dead. It was unclear if Portuguese police identified the woman as Canadian or French.

The Portuguese government’s Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations said that it has concluded its analysis of the wreckage and would issue a preliminary technical report Friday. It wasn't clear how revealing the report would be.

The distinctive yellow-and-white Elevador da Gloria, which is classified as a national monument, was packed with locals and tourists Wednesday evening when it came off its rails. Sixteen people were killed and 21 others were injured.

Portugal observed a national day of mourning Thursday after the capital’s worst disaster in recent history.

The streetcar, a popular tourist attraction, carries passengers up and down one of the city's steep hills, past picturesque views.