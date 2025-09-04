Global Affairs says two Canadians missing after Lisbon streetcar crash

Photo: AP Photo/Armando Franca Police officers inspect the site where a tourist streetcar derailed and crashed in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of two Canadian citizens missing in Lisbon after a popular 19th-century streetcar crashed in Portugal's capital on Wednesday.

The department said it extends "its deepest sympathies" to all those affected.

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

It says that, due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.

At least 17 people died in the crash, with another 21 injured.

The head of Lisbon's Civil Protection Agency told reporters one person from Canada was injured, along with passengers from seven other countries.