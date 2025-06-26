Wildfire evacuations near Athens as summer's first heat wave hits Greece

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighting planes drop water while battling a blaze in the seaside area of Palaia Fokaia, south of Athens, Thursday, June 26, 2025, as authorities evacuate five locations during Greece's first summer heatwave with temperatures nearing 40 C.

A large wildfire broke out Thursday south of Athens, prompting authorities to send phone alerts urging the evacuation of five communities near the blaze as temperatures approached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Greece’s first heat wave of the summer.

About two dozen water-dropping planes and helicopters were providing air support to 130 firefighters battling the blaze in the Palaia Fokaia seaside area south of Athens, the fire department said. The fire, which reportedly broke out within a populated area, was fanned by strong winds, sending plumes of smoke fanning out across the sky. Television footage showed at least one home burning.

Local mayor Dimitris Loukas said on Greece's state-run ERT television that several houses were believed to have been damaged by the blaze, but added that exact information on property destruction was not immediately available.

The coast guard said two patrol boats and nine private vessels were on standby in the Palaia Fokaia area in case an evacuation by sea became necessary, while a lifeboat was also on its way.

“We’re telling people to leave their homes,” local town councilor Apostolos Papadakis said on Greece’s state-run ERT television. Parts of the coastal road connecting Athens to Sounion, location of the ancient temple of Poseidon and a major tourist attraction, were closed, with people urged to take alternate routes to evacuate the area.

Fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said 40 people had been evacuated by police, while evacuation orders were issued for a total of five areas.

The entire wider Athens area, as well as several Aegean islands, were on Level 4 of a 5-level scale for the danger of wildfires due to the weather conditions, with the heat wave expected to last until the weekend.

Earlier in the week, hundreds of firefighters took four days to bring a major wildfire under control on the eastern Aegean island of Chios. More than a dozen evacuation orders had been issued for Chios, where the flames devoured forest and farmland. The fire department said one woman had been arrested on suspicion of having contributed to that fire’s start — reportedly by discarding a cigarette.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers. In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.