Middle East de-escalation must be priority after Israel attacks Iran: Anand

Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says de-escalation "must be the priority" after Israel attacked Iranian missile and nuclear sites Friday and Iran warned of "severe punishment" in retaliation.

The Israeli strike involved more than 200 aircraft and about 100 targets, according to Israel's military.

Iran confirmed the deaths of three of its top military leaders and launched more than 100 drones at Israel in response, but Israel said the drones were being intercepted outside the country's airspace.

Israeli leaders describe the attack as a pre-emptive strike to head off an imminent threat of Iran building nuclear bombs, but Iran maintains its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.

Anand says on social media that Canada "remains deeply concerned by the threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program."

The foreign affairs minister urges "all parties" to avoid further action that could destabilize the region and says that all Canadians in the area should exercise a "very high degree" of caution and follow the advice of local authorities.

- With files from The Associated Press.