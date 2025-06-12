265168
264286
World News  

North Korea says it has repaired its damaged destroyer and launched it in the water

Destroyer relaunched

The Associated Press - | Story: 555949
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a North Korea's new naval destroyer, initially damaged in a failed launch ceremony at the Chongjin port on May 22, shortly after the ship arrived for a ceremonial relaunch at the Rajin dockyard in Najin, North Korea, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
Photo: The Canadian Press
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a North Korea's new naval destroyer.

North Korea says it has repaired its damaged second destroyer and launched it in the water.

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said Friday that it launched the warship off the east coast of the country the previous day, with the presence of leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA cites Kim as saying the country’s two destroyers built this year, including one launched on Thursday, will play a big role in improving the North Korean navy’s operational capabilities.

Last month, North Korea said the ship was damaged in a failed launch, sparking fury from Kim, who has vowed to build a stronger navy to cope what he calls escalating U.S.-led threats against his country.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More World News