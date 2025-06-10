Court rules Trump's tariffs can stay in effect while appeal proceeds

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on most countries around the world can remain in place while a federal appeals court decides on their future.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled the duties were unlawful last month.

The lower court ruled that Trump's use of an emergency powers law to impose his "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs exceeded his authority and his fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada didn't target the issue.

The decision blocked the devastating duties but the Trump administration filed emergency motion to stay the trade court's ruling soon after.

The U.S. Court of Appeals decision tonight keeps in place the Trump administration's request to pause the trade court's ruling until there is a full hearing.

That means countries around the world, including Canada, continue to be slapped with Trump's tariffs.