Search narrows for Wash. man suspected in death of daughters; community alert issued

Photo: Wenatchee Police Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a statement several hours ago, saying that their search for Travis Decker has focused on the Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi area of the community, as he is believed to potentially be in this area.

The search for the man suspected of kidnapping and killing of his three young daughters near Wenatchee, Washington has narrowed.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a statement several hours ago, saying that their search for Travis Decker, 32, has focused on the Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi area of the community, as he is believed to potentially be in this area.

"Please secure your homes and vehicles, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to 911," reads the alert first issued late Monday and again Tuesday morning.

"Residents and visitors will see a visible increase in law enforcement presence tonight as a precaution."

Decker has been the focus of an extensive manhunt since May 30 when his children, Caityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5 were not returned to their mother at a scheduled time. Several days later, on June 2, their bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground, west of Leavenworth.

According to an affidavit by U.S. Marshals Keegan Stanley, which was first obtained by The Independent, Decker had Googled “how does a person move to Canada,” “how to relocate to Canada’ and “jobs Canada,” shortly before his disappearance.

Decker is a former military member with training in “navigation, woodland/mountainous terrain, long distance movements, survival and numerous other disciplines,” according to the affidavit.

“Amongst other outdoorsman activities, Decker frequently engaged in hiking, camping, survival skill practice, hunting and even lived off the grid in the backwoods for approximately 2.5 months on one occasion,” Stanley wrote in the affidavit.

Decker served a tour in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger. Concerns were recently raised, according to reports, that he was suffering some form of PTSD as a result of combat and had not previously been violent.

— with files from Nicholas Johansen