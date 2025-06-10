Authorities believe they spotted ex-soldier Travis Decker, who is wanted in deaths of 3 daughters

Photo: Wenatchee Police Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a statement several hours ago, saying that their search for Travis Decker has focused on the Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi area of the community, as he is believed to potentially be in this area.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

Authorities say they believe they spotted Travis Decker, an ex-soldier wanted in the deaths of his three daughters, in the remote backcountry of Washington state, after receiving a tip from hikers who said they saw a lone person who appeared to be ill-prepared for the conditions.

The Chelan County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that tracking teams responded immediately, and a helicopter crew spotted a lone, off-trail hiker near Colchuk Lake, in a popular Cascade Range backpacking area called The Enchantments.

The lone hiker ran from sight as the helicopter passed, the sheriff's office said. Teams later found a trail, and K-9 teams tracked the person to the area of the Ingalls Creek Trailhead, south of Leavenworth.

Authorities did not say when they spotted the subject, but late Monday night they issued an alert for residents in the Ingalls Creek and the Valleyhi community to lock homes and vehicles and to be on the lookout for Decker.

The Associated Press

ORIGINAL 2:20 p.m.

The search for the man suspected of kidnapping and killing of his three young daughters near Wenatchee, Washington has narrowed.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a statement several hours ago, saying that their search for Travis Decker, 32, has focused on the Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi area of the community, as he is believed to potentially be in this area.

"Please secure your homes and vehicles, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to 911," reads the alert first issued late Monday and again Tuesday morning.

"Residents and visitors will see a visible increase in law enforcement presence tonight as a precaution."

Decker has been the focus of an extensive manhunt since May 30 when his children, Caityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5 were not returned to their mother at a scheduled time. Several days later, on June 2, their bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground, west of Leavenworth.

According to an affidavit by U.S. Marshals Keegan Stanley, which was first obtained by The Independent, Decker had Googled “how does a person move to Canada,” “how to relocate to Canada’ and “jobs Canada,” shortly before his disappearance.

Decker is a former military member with training in “navigation, woodland/mountainous terrain, long distance movements, survival and numerous other disciplines,” according to the affidavit.

“Amongst other outdoorsman activities, Decker frequently engaged in hiking, camping, survival skill practice, hunting and even lived off the grid in the backwoods for approximately 2.5 months on one occasion,” Stanley wrote in the affidavit.

Decker served a tour in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger. Concerns were recently raised, according to reports, that he was suffering some form of PTSD as a result of combat and had not previously been violent.

— with files from Nicholas Johansen