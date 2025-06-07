Massive manhunt underway for man accused of killing daughters in Washington State

Photo: Wenatchee Police Department A massive manhunt is underway in Washington State for 32-year-old Travis Decker.

A massive manhunt continues in Washington State for a man accused of murdering his three young daughters.

The search for 32-year-old Travis Decker has been ongoing for about a week after he failed to bring his three daughters, aged five, eight and nine, home to their mother following a scheduled custody visit on May 30 in the Wenatchee area.

The bodies of the three girls were found this past Monday at the Rock Island Campground, west of Leavenworth, where Decker's truck was also found.

In an update Friday, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said more than 100 officers, agents and deputies are working to find Decker, after receiving more than 500 tips from the public.

“The investigation and operations continue as new surveillance video, photos, and tips from the public are continuously surfacing which aids in decision making,” the update states.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have been given notice to, and are working in conjunction with our surrounding counties in the event Mr. Decker moves through the forest into their jurisdiction. Additionally, the more agencies we can get involved, and the more the public remains vigilant, the better opportunity for success in the capture of Mr. Decker.”

Decker's ex-wife had expressed concerns last fall over his deteriorating mental health.

According to an affidavit by U.S. Marshals Keegan Stanley, which was first obtained by The Independent, Decker had Googled “how does a person move to canada,” “how to relocate to canada’ and “jobs canada,” shortly before his disappearance.

Decker is a former military member with training in “navigation, woodland/mountainous terrain, long distance movements, survival and numerous other disciplines,” according to the affidavit.

“Amongst other outdoorsman activities, Decker frequently engaged in hiking, camping, survival skill practice, hunting and even lived off the grid in the backwoods for approximately 2.5 months on one occasion,” Stanley wrote in the affidavit.

He adds that Decker's truck and the bodies of his children were found about 11 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, noting it “leads directly to Canada.”

“One of the most common tactics used to avoid detection by law enforcement is fleeing the area in which the crime was committed, both across state lines as well as to other countries,” Stanley wrote.

A number of campgrounds and trails along the Pacific Coast Trail have been closed while the manhunt continues.