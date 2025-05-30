Trump says he will double tariffs on steel imports to 50 per cent

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin Plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will double the tariffs on steel imports to 50 per cent.

Trump made the announcement while visiting a U.S. steel mill in Pittsburgh today where he was holding a rally to celebrate a deal with Nippon, a Japanese steelmaker.

In March Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States.

The president says boosting the duties will secure the steel industry in the United States.

A social media post from the White House says the levies will come into place next week.

The president has said his sweeping tariffs will bring manufacturing back to the United States.