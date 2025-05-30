Former princess Mako has first baby: Japan's palace

Photo: AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, Pool, File FILE - Japan's Princess Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro look at each other during a press conference at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, on Sept. 3, 2017.

Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro has given birth to her first child, palace officials confirmed Friday, though they gave no details, saying she is no longer a royal member.

The Imperial Household Agency said both the mother and child are in good health, but did not disclose the baby's date of birth or gender.

The former princess, 33, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She married a former college classmate Kei Komuro, a commoner, and renounced her royal status in 2021 as required by Japan's Imperial House Law. Days after their marriage, the couple moved to New York where her husband works as a lawyer.

Officials said that while the birth involved a former royal, the palace decided to publicly confirm the news after media reports earlier this month on the baby's arrival. They added that they hoped Mako would live in a quiet environment.

Mako's parents, Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Kiko, and younger siblings — Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito — are delighted and wished Mako's family happiness, officials said.

Japanese tabloid magazine Josei Seven recently published images of Mako and Kei Komuro seen walking with a baby stroller in a neighborhood of New York.

Mako and her husband met at Tokyo’s International Christian University. They announced in September 2017 their intention to marry the following year, but the wedding was suspended for four years due to a financial dispute involving Kei Komuro's mother.

Due to the controversy, Mako also declined a dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family.

Mako’s loss of royal status comes from the Imperial House Law, which allows only male succession.

The rule leaves only Akishino and his son Hisahito in line to succeed Naruhito. A government panel is discussing a more stable succession system, but conservatives reject female succession and only plan to allow female royals to help perform public duties after marriage.