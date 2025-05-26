A court has acquitted Austrian ex-leader Sebastian Kurz of making false statements

Photo:AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader, File FILE - Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to media people after the verdict of his trial in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Feb.23, 2024. A judge has convicted Kurz of making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry.

A court in Vienna on Monday acquitted former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his government, reversing a verdict from last year in which Kurz was given a suspended prison sentence.

A panel of judges at Vienna's upper state court acquitted Kurz after a short appeal hearing, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The case centered on Kurz’s testimony to an inquiry that focused on the coalition he led from 2017, when his conservative Austrian People’s Party formed a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, until its collapse in 2019.

Prosecutors accused the 38-year-old of having given false evidence in June 2020 regarding his role in the setting up of a holding company, OeBAG, which administers the state’s role in some companies, and the appointment of his former close confidant Thomas Schmid to its leadership.

In February 2024, Kurz was found guilty of making false statements about the appointment of the company’s supervisory board, though not about that of Schmid. He was given an eight-month suspended sentence.