Baby seal stabbed on Oregon coast prompts search for suspect

Photo: The Canadian Press This photo provided by Gregory G Miller shows a stabbed seal pup on a beach in Neskowin, Ore., on March 27, 2025, a day after it was attacked. (Gregory G Miller via AP)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is searching for the person who stabbed a baby seal multiple times on a beach in Oregon.

The seal survived the March attack in a cove in the small town of Neskowin, which sits along the Pacific Ocean, NOAA said Monday. The administration’s marine stranding team was able to move it to a more secluded beach in Washington state last month.

Its wounds were healing, it had grown to about 300 pounds and there were no signs that the stabbing was going to have “lasting effects,” Michael Milstein, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries West Coast region, said in an email.

The agency's law enforcement office, which is investigating the attack, was searching for a “person of interest” spotted by a witness. Officials were also looking for the owner of a vehicle seen in a parking lot near the cove behind a condominium building that may be connected with the Sunday evening attack, according to NOAA.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the person of interest, vehicle owner or attack to call NOAA's enforcement hotline.

In the spring and summer, juvenile elephant seals will often drag themselves onto Oregon's beaches to spend weeks shedding their hair and skin, according to Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute. Adult elephant seals are rarely seen in the state.

The seal that was stabbed likely left its mother very recently and was on its own to learn to hunt, Milstein said. Once it had grown a bit more, it would have likely made its way back to breeding areas around the Channel Islands off Southern California

The federal Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild elephant seals and other marine mammals. Violators can face criminal penalties of up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail.