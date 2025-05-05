Trump administration offers to pay immigrants in the US illegally for 'self-deportation'

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump talks with reporters on Air Force One as he heads back to Washington, Sunday, May 4, 2025, from West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States illegally $1,000 plus travel costs if they leave voluntarily as it accelerates its mass deportation agenda. The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that people who use the CBP Home app to announce their “self-deportations” would get the money and be “deprioritized” for detention and removal.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” Secretary Kristi Noem said.

The president later talked up the plan on Monday.

“We’re gonna pay each one a certain amount of money and we’re gonna give them a beautiful flight back to where they came from,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said immigrants who “self-deport” and leave the U.S. might have a chance to return legally eventually “if they’re good people” and “love our country.”

“And if they aren’t, they won’t,” Trump said.

The president added that U.S. officials working with those self-deporting will “give them a path to coming back into the country,” but insisted that immigrants deported involuntarily would have no such future path.