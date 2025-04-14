Southern California rocked by a strong earthquake near San Diego

Photo: US Geological Survey A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 4 km south of Julian, California on Monday morning.

Southern California was rocked by a strong earthquake Monday morning near San Diego.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The San Diego County police and sheriff’s departments said they had received no immediate reports of damage or injuries. A county firefighter who answered the phone at the Julian fire station also said there were no reports of damage and no calls for service.

The quake swung light fixtures and rattled shelves in San Diego and was felt as far north as Los Angeles.

The quake was centered about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) south of Julian, a picturesque town best known for its apple pies and bakeries.

Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said some cups fell onto the ground at her business. “But everything is OK,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake, his office said in a statement on social media. The state is working with local first responders to assess any damage.