A bomb strikes near the Athens offices of the Greek railway company. No injuries reported

Photo: The Canadian Press Policemen close the road after a suspected bomb explosion outside of the Hellenic Train offices the company that runs Greece's railway, the second building on the right, in Athens, Greece, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A bomb planted near the offices of Hellenic Train, Greece's main railway company, exploded Friday night in a busy district of central Athens, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The explosion comes amid widespread public anger over a 2023 railway disaster, Greece’s worst, in which 57 people were killed and dozens more injured when a freight train and a passenger train heading in opposite directions were accidentally put on the same track.

Local media said a newspaper and a news website had received an anonymous call shortly before Friday's blast, with the caller warning that a bomb had been planted outside the railway company offices and would explode within about 40 minutes.

Police cordoned off the site along a major avenue in the Greek capital, keeping residents and tourists away from the building in an area with several bars and restaurants. Officers at the scene said a bag containing an explosive device had been placed near the Hellenic Train building on Syngrou Avenue.

Criticism over the government's handling of the Feb. 28, 2023 collision at Tempe in northern Greece has mounted over the last few weeks in the wake of the second anniversary of the disaster, which killed mostly young people who had been returning to university classes after a public holiday.

Greece has a long history of politically-motivated violence dating back to the 1970s, with domestic extremist groups carrying out small-scale bombings which usually cause damage but rarely lead to injuries.

While the groups most active in the 1980s and 1990s have been dismantled, new small groups have emerged. Last year, a man believed to have been trying to assemble a bomb was killed when the explosive device he was making exploded in a central Athens apartment. A woman inside the apartment was severely injured. The blast had prompted Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis to warn of an emerging new generation of domestic extremists.