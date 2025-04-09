Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, unclear if it affects Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Pool via AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it's not clear whether there will be any impact on Canada.

Trump announced both a pause and a lower 10 per cent "reciprocal" tariff in a post on social media this afternoon after days of market turmoil triggered by the president's trade war with the world.

The president posted that China has shown a "lack of respect" and announced he's increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 per cent, effective immediately.

Canada was not directly targeted by Trump's global tariffs but the country is being hit by U.S. automobile, steel and aluminum tariffs and still faces the ongoing threat of economywide fentanyl-related tariffs.

Ottawa added to its retaliatory measures today in response to the automobile duties by implementing similar tariffs on vehicles imported from the United States.

Unlike the American duties, Canada's tariffs will not affect auto parts or Mexican vehicles and components.