Pope appears before crowd in St. Peter’s Square, 2 weeks after his release from hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press Pope Francis speaks to the faithful at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025, part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers.

Pope Francis was rolled into St. Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday since his release from the hospital two weeks ago.

The pontiff lifted his hands to wave at the crowd, who stood and applauded, as he was rolled to the front of the altar in the square.

“Good Sunday to everyone,’’ the pope told the crowd. “Thank you very much.”

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release March 23, after battling life-threatening pneumonia during a five-week hospital stay.