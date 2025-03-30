'Still very dire': Canadian Red Cross is fundraising following Myanmar earthquake

Photo: The Canadian Press Despite damage to their own offices and infrastructure, Myanmar Red Cross Society volunteers have mobilized rapidly—rescuing survivors in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Myanmar Red Cross Society

A representative for the Canadian Red Cross says the situation on the ground in Myanmar is "still very dire and tragic" days after a massive earthquake that has killed at least 1,600 people.

Canadian Red Cross operations lead Chiran Livera said teams of staff and volunteers made up of both international and local Red Cross workers were in Myanmar when the quake hit on Friday, and they have been able to distribute help, including water and shelter kits, from warehouses stationed around the country.

Speaking from Vancouver on Sunday, Livera said he's been told transportation is a challenge due to roads and bridges being damaged or destroyed. But because the aid was spread out in different locations, he said they have been able to move it into the affected area.

Help being offered includes, water sanitation equipment, some non-perishable food, blankets, household items like kitchen sets, and tents.

"Our teams are telling us that there's bulldozers that are clearing the way, so I think there's progress being made every hour. But still, the main challenge right now is getting assistance to people," he said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the country's death toll from the 7.7 magnitude quake rose to 1,644 with rescue efforts so far focused on the major stricken cities of Mandalay, the country’s No. 2 city, and Naypyitaw, the capital.

Global Affairs Canada said in an email Saturday that there are 212 Canadians in Myanmar recorded with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service and nearly 8,000 in neighbouring Thailand, where the quake brought down a high-rise under construction in Bangkok.

The agency noted the number of Canadians registered with the service is voluntary and is not reflective of the exact number of Canadians in a certain country.

It said its Emergency Watch and Response Centre received 17 enquiries related to the earthquake as of Saturday.

"The health, safety and security of Canada's diplomatic staff and their families has always been and remains a priority for the Government of Canada. Staff at our embassies in the region are all safe and accounted for," the email stated.

Livera said the Canadian Red Cross has launched a fundraising effort and specialized teams are stationed in Malaysia, ready to be called in to offer technical help if they are needed.

He said the Canadian Red Cross has been partnering with the Myanmar Red Cross for about 15 years. He said the Red Cross has ambulances in Myanmar and had been able to transport injured to hospitals that were not damaged in the quake.

"What our teams are telling us is that they're still search-and-rescue efforts almost three days in. It's becoming more challenging, of course, the longer time goes. So that is still very much a focus of the of the entire (group of) humanitarian actors that are there, including the Red Cross," he said.

Global Affairs said Canadians in need of consular assistance can contact the Canadian embassy in Myanmar. Help is also available from the Canadian embassies in Thailand, Laos or China.

Canadian citizens requiring emergency consular assistance should contact Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war, including the quake-affected areas. In 2021, the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking what has since turned into significant armed resistance.

On Saturday Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts.

Livera said the conflict has not impacted the Red Cross's humanitarian efforts, adding that the Myanmar Red Cross has extensive experience working in the area.

"I think what's also important is that, because the Red Cross is a neutral organization, it has access to areas that other humanitarian organizations don't have access to," he said.

"So we very much rely on the neutrality of the Red Cross to reach affected populations, and that's exactly what we're seeing right now."

