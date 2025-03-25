U.S. plan to restore Russian fertilizer market funds Ukrainian death: Premier Moe

Photo: The Canadian Press A piece of machinery sits underground at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the White House's plans to restore Russia's access to sell fertilizer in the world market is "extremely disturbing." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a plan by the United States to restore Russia's ability to sell fertilizer is a backchannel that funds Ukrainian death and suffering.

"This is the most disturbing action that I think we've seen from (U.S. President Donald Trump) since his election," Moe told legislators Tuesday.

"In essence, what he is doing is funding (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's regime ... and funding the death of Ukrainians."

The news of the U.S. helping Russia expand its markets came in a White House statement following talks between American and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Trump's administration says it would also look to lower maritime insurance costs and enhance Russia's access to ports.

Following Moe's remarks, NDP Leader Carla Beck said it was about time that he woke up to Trump's threats.

"I'm glad to hear strong words from that premier about these actions because up until now, the response from that premier has been weak and meek," she told the assembly.

"This latest announcement from Donald Trump isn't just a betrayal of Ukraine, where people will continue to be killed and occupied under Putin's illegal invasion."

She said there are also consequences for Saskatchewan, the world’s largest producer of potash, a mineral used as a fertilizer to help grow crops.

Beck said Russian potash, which has been sanctioned since the country's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, would flood the market should the measures be lifted.

"It's hard to believe, but here we are," she said.

Moe later told reporters the Trump administration's latest move has changed how the province views the United States.

"We do need to become less dependent, unfortunately, on the United States of America," he said.

"It's a sad thing for us to say."

Moe said the province may change how it responds to Trump's threats but declined to say what that action would look like.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, along with a 10 per cent levy on potash if it doesn't comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Trump has also considered applying additional measures on Canada next week.

The federal government has retaliated with 25 per cent levies on U.S. goods worth $29.8 billion.

Saskatchewan responded by no longer purchasing American alcohol and is working to procure more Canadian supplies for public infrastructure projects.

Moe has twice travelled to Washington, D.C., to convince U.S. lawmakers about the punishing effects of tariffs on Canada and the United States. He said he never had discussions with U.S. officials about Russian sanctions being potentially lifted.

Beck said Moe needs to get serious about Trump's tariffs, citing last week's provincial budget that does not set aside contingency funds to provide relief to affected industries.

"This is a time for leaders to lead," she said. "This is a time to set aside partisan crap, to work across partisan and provincial lines and to meet the challenge that's been brought to us."