US Vice President Vance to join his wife on Friday trip to Greenland

JD Vance off to Greenland

The Associated Press - | Story: 540560

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that he's joining his wife on a Friday trip to Greenland, suggesting in an online video that global security is at stake.

“We’re going to check out how things are going there,” Vance said in a video posted to social media.

“Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important to protecting the security of the entire world.”

