World  

Vatican says Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical help to breathe as his health improves

Pope off the ventilator

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press - | Story: 539480

Pope Francis’s condition continued to improve Wednesday and he no longer needs to use noninvasive mechanical ventilation to help him breathe at night, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old pontiff is also reducing his reliance on high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin.

Francis celebrated Mass on Wednesday, which is an important feast day for the Catholic Church and is the anniversary of his installation as pope 12 years ago.

Francis has been at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14 for a complex lung infection that turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

