Photo: The Canadian Press Palestinians Ali Marouf and his mother Aisha cook on fire on the roof of their destroyed house by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel’s defense minister says Israel has “resumed fighting” in Gaza and is vowing to press ahead until all remaining hostages are released.

In a brief statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz said “the gates of hell will open in Gaza” if hostages aren’t released.

“We will not stop fighting until all of our hostages are home and we have achieved all of the war goals,” he said.

Gaza’s ministry of health said at least 44 people were killed in the new wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday. Israel said it was striking Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire.

“This comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the U.S. presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators,” Netanyahu's office said.

Taher Nunu, a Hamas official, criticized the Israeli attacks. “The international community faces a moral test: either it allows the return of the crimes committed by the occupation army or it enforces a commitment to ending the aggression and war against innocent people in Gaza,” he said.

In Gaza, explosions could be heard at various locations and ambulances were arriving at Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.