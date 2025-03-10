A look at the history of Greenland, from Viking raiders to Donald Trump

Photo: AP FILE - The Hutchinson family is rowed to safety through the ice floes to the trawler Lord Talbot after their plane was forced down near Eker, Greenland, Sept. 28, 1932.

Greenland is having a moment in the international spotlight as U.S. President Donald Trump maneuvers to gain control of the mineral-rich Arctic territory that most people know only as a huge icy island at the top of the world.

But Greenland, named by Viking adventurer Erik the Red to attract settlers, has a history of human habitation that stretches back more than 4,000 years.

The self-governing region of Denmark has been home to native peoples who crossed the Arctic from what is now Canada, Norse settlers, Lutheran missionaries and U.S. military personnel who used it as a base from which to protect the United States from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Now a warming climate and renewed competition for Arctic resources promise an economic boom for the world’s largest island, which is home to some 56,000 people, most from Inuit backgrounds.

Here are some of the milestones of Greenland’s history.

Circa 2,500 B.C.

The first humans arrive in northern Greenland from what is now Canada after the narrow strait separating the island from North America froze over. This was to be the first of six waves of immigration that brought Inuit peoples to Greenland.

Circa A.D. 985

The Norse explorer Erik the Red arrives in Greenland with a fleet of Viking ships, according to the medieval Icelandic sagas. The Norsemen established two settlements that had a peak population of 2,500-5,000 but disappeared around 1450 for unknown reasons.

1200

The Thule people, the final wave of Inuit migration to Greenland, arrive from what is now Alaska. These people spread throughout Greenland and are the ancestors of the Indigenous people who make up about 90% of the country’s population.

1721

Lutheran missionary Hans Egede arrives in Greenland to search for the lost Norse settlements. Finding no survivors, he builds a new settlement at Kangeq, near modern day Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, and begins efforts to convert the Indigenous people to Christianity. This marks the start of Denmark’s modern colonization of Greenland.

1814

With the dissolution of the Kingdom of Denmark and Norway, Greenland formally becomes a Danish colony. Danish authorities develop a policy of isolating Greenland from the outside world. Trade is controlled by a state-owned monopoly.

1854-1987

Invittuut in southwestern Greenland is the world’s only commercial source of cryolite, a mineral used in the production of aluminum. The mine produced 3.7 million tons of cryolite during its history, with most of it shipped to the U.S. Output peaked during World War II amid increased demand for aluminum to build military aircraft. The mine closed after it was depleted and manufacturers switched to synthetic cryolite.

1917

U.S. government recognizes Denmark’s right to the whole of Greenland. This recognition was part of an agreement between the two countries under which the U.S. acquired the Danish Virgin Islands for $25 million in gold.

1941-1945

U.S. occupies Greenland because of concerns that Nazi Germany could use the island as a base for attacks on North America. The occupation was carried out under an agreement with Denmark’s government in exile, which recognized Danish sovereignty over Greenland.

1946

U.S. President Harry Truman’s government offers to buy Greenland as part of an effort to secure military bases on the island because of “the extreme importance of Greenland to the defense of the United States.” Denmark rejects the sale of Greenland, but signs a long-term base agreement.

1953

Greenland ceases to be a Danish colony and becomes a county of Denmark because of a constitutional amendment. Real decision-making power, however, remains with the Ministry of Greenland in Copenhagen.

1979

Demands for Greenlanders to have more control over their own affairs culminates in the Home Rule Act, which establishes the Greenlandic parliament and gives local authorities control over issues such as education, health and fisheries. The legislation was approved by the Danish parliament and ratified by 70% of local voters.

2009

Greenland becomes a self-governing country within the Kingdom of Denmark. The Self-Government Act, which was approved by more than 75% of Greenland voters and ratified by the Danish parliament, recognizes Greenland’s right to independence when requested by local voters. Denmark retains control of defense and foreign affairs.

2019

Trump sparks a diplomatic spat with Denmark after making his first offer to buy Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen rejects the idea, saying, “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously.” Trump quickly cancels a planned trip to Copenhagen.

2025

During a speech to a joint session of U.S. Congress, Trump says the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons. “I think we’re going to get it,” he says. “One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”