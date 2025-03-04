Trump takes credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action in speech to Congress

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took credit for “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration and foreign policy as he updated Congress and the American people on his turbulent first few weeks in office, which have featured a dismantling of the federal government, tensions with America’s allies and a trade war compounding economic uncertainty.

His joint address to Congress was the latest marker in Trump’s takeover of the nation's capital, where the Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America’s place in the world. With a tight grip on his party, Trump has been emboldened to take sweeping actions after overcoming impeachments in his first term and criminal prosecutions in between his two administrations.

“It has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action,” Trump said of his opening weeks in office. “The People elected me to do the job, and I am doing it.”

Out of power, Democrats made an immediate display of dissent with stone faces, placards calling out ’lies,” and Texas Rep. Al Green's ejection from the House chamber after heckling Trump that he had “no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

After several interruptions, House Speaker Mike Johnson jumped in and called for decorum to be restored in the chamber as Republicans shouted “USA” to drown out the cries from the other side of the aisle. Johnson then ordered Green be removed from the chamber.

Other Democrats held up signs criticizing like “Save Medicaid” and “Protect Veterans” during Trump’s remarks, seeking to drive public awareness to elements of Trump’s agenda they believed might offer them a pathway back to the majority.

Trump spoke at a critical juncture in his presidency, as voters who returned him to the White House on his promise to fix inflation are instead finding economic chaos. All the gains the S&P 500 have made since Election Day are now gone, while consumer sentiment surveys show the public sees inflation as worsening. For a president who believes that announcements of corporate investments can boost attitudes about the economy, the speech was suddenly a test of his ability to rebuild confidence in his economic leadership.

“Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families,” Trump said. He promised to organize the federal government to lower costs on eggs and energy, though he offered scant details.

The backdrop was the new economic uncertainty unleashed after the president opened the day by placing stiff tariffs on imports from the country’s neighbors and closest trading partners. A 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect early Tuesday — ostensibly to secure greater cooperation to tackle fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration — triggering immediate retaliation and sparking fears of a wider trade war. Trump also raised tariffs on goods from China to 20%.

Trump seemed prepared to double down on his trade war, which experts have warned will raise prices for consumers.

“Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them,” Trump said.

Republicans were boisterous as Trump stepped to the lectern in the House, chanting “USA! USA!” as the president basked in the cheers. The GOP lawmakers were jubilant, having won a trifecta of the White House, Senate and House in the elections. However, they face a high-stakes task of delivering on Trump’s agenda as well as avoiding a government shutdown later this month.

Across the aisle, Democrats set the tone early, with most remaining seated without applauding as Trump was introduced in the chamber and avoided making eye contact with the Republican president.

Other Democrats in attendance chose to highlight the impact of Trump's actions by inviting fired federal workers as guests, including a disabled veteran from Arizona, a health worker from Maryland and a forestry employee who worked on wildfire prevention in California. They also invited guests who would be harmed by steep federal budget cuts to Medicaid and other programs.

“I get that people wanted change,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. “I get that they wanted someone to shake things up, to work on bringing health care costs down and doing something about housing, but they didn’t want this.”

Some Democrats, like Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, decided not to attend.

Connolly, who represents a state hard hit by the federal firings, said he has never missed a speech. But, he said, “these are not normal times."

Trump used his speech to address his proposals for fostering peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, where he has unceremoniously upended the policies of the Biden administration in a matter of just weeks. On Monday, Trump ordered a freeze to U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, ending years of staunch American support for the country in fending off Russia’s invasion.

Trump was tightening the screws after his explosive Oval Office meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the U.S. leader tries to pressure the erstwhile American ally to embrace peace talks with its invader.

Many Democratic lawmakers wore blue and yellow ties and scarves in a show of support for Ukraine.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who was wearing a blue and yellow tie Tuesday, accused Trump and Vice President JD Vance of “bullying a statesman last week on behalf of a thug.”

In the Middle East, negotiations to extend a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have stalled, with Trump floating the permanent displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and a U.S. “takeover” of the territory, straining partnerships with countries in the region and undoing longtime American support for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were joined in the motorcade to the Capitol by billionaire presidential adviser Elon Musk, who is orchestrating Trump's efforts to slash the size and scope of the federal government. Musk was seated in the House gallery overlooking where Trump spoke.