Ukrainians express fear and worry as Urkraine-Russia war enters fourth year

Photo: The Canadian Press Sosin, a soldier, sells Ukrainian flags in the middle of a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv, on Feb. 23, 2025. Monday marked the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The memorials fade but the memories remain and the emotions burn hot as Ukraine enters its fourth year of war.

In Kyiv’s St. Michael's Square, the Memory Wall of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine had been a focal point in the war with Russia. But at the third anniversary mark of the invasion earlier this week, it seems to be disappearing into the background.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders have laid wreaths at the site, which contains photos of Ukrainian soldiers who died defending the country.

The third anniversary came in with a bang with a large drone attack by Russia setting off wailing air sirens and lighting up the Kyiv night sky with defence missiles.

St. Michael's Square contains a statue of Kyiv's patron saint Olga, adorned with body armour, as well as a newly scaled down memorial with destroyed Russian tanks, armoured vehicles and missiles.

Noon-hour visitors to the square this week saw families and school groups looking at the statue and the damaged vehicles. Many walking by the memory wall kept their heads down and barely glanced at the photos of the fallen despite dozens of new additions.

A woman running around the site stopped to check her heart rate.

The wall, created in 2014, has been updated over the past decade to honour victims of Ukraine’s wars against Russia but quickly ran out of space during the current invasion.

But the silence shouldn't be construed as a lack of empathy or support for the war, said a Ukrainian solder who called himself Sosin. He was busy selling blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and wrist bands.

He had plenty of words, and many expletives, about Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There are enough people and the people show their courage very much," he told The Canadian Press.

Kateryna Truskal was walking her dog in the square and said it's important to remember the sacrifices as the calendar ticks into a fourth year of war.

"My feelings are very heavy for Ukraine ... for me ... because my parents live in Luhansk," she said.

"My friend died in Dec. 22. My heart breaks."

Adding to the anxiety and uncertainty are recent efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to work with Russia to impose a peace treaty in Ukraine.

"I want an end of war, but by Luhansk I don't want Russians (to) take over," Truskal said.

Anton Makedon, who was an interpreter for The Canadian Press, has been in the army for 18 months.

"I can't believe we've been fighting this long. Three years? It's crazy."

He said some Ukrainians are not as supportive in defending the country as he would like.

"There are those guys fighting for it. It's those people who are involved, and the second part saying there is no war. There's no war for them. They're living their best lives," said Makedon.

He said those on the front lines are aware of what's been going on with Trump.

"I hate Americans. They suck," he added.

"I will continue to fight and I'll be around on the right side when it's over."