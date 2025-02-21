Archbishop of New York offers surprise sermon while stranded in Newfoundland for days

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julia Demaree Nikhinson Cardinal Timothy Dolan attends the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New York.

The Archbishop of New York delivered an unexpected sermon at the cathedral in St. John's, N.L., last week after his flight to Dublin was grounded at the city's airport.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan's flight out of Newark, N.J., had to divert to St. John's on Feb. 13 because of a medical emergency, and bad weather left passengers stranded for days.

He made the best of the situation by offering a sermon Feb. 15 at the towering St. John the Baptist Cathedral Basilica that looks out over the St. John's harbour.

Dolan thanked parishioners for the hospitality people in the city had shown him and his fellow passengers on the United Airlines flight.

Anne Walsh, chair of the Basilica Heritage Foundation, says Dolan's special visit cemented an important historical connection between Catholics in St. John's and New York City.

She says John Hughes, the first Archbishop of New York, travelled to St. John's in 1855 to attend the consecration of the city's cathedral.