Pope Francis to be hospitalized for medical tests and to treat bronchitis, Vatican says

Photo: AP Pope Francis starts reading his speech during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Pope Francis will be hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic at the end of Friday’s daily audiences to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis in the hospital, the Vatican said in a short statement.

Since being diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, the 88-year-old pope has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.

Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis. He uses a walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.