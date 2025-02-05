'The plane shook': Aircraft hit by another plane on Seattle tarmac

A B.C. woman was sitting inside a plane on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when another aircraft collided into it.

Jackie Patton left Vancouver International Airport on a flight to Puerto Vallarta with a layover in Seattle on the morning of Feb. 5.

The North Vancouver resident was sitting in her seat on the Delta 1921 flight in Seattle when she saw an aircraft moving nearby.

"I saw the aircraft coming up behind us from my window seat, looked like it was very close,” she said. "A few seconds later, there was a very loud noise and the plane shook. It was obvious right away something was wrong.”

At 10:07 a.m., she took out her phone to record the plane, with the logo JAL (Japan Airlines), perpendicular to the one she was on.

“I didn’t see the actual hit itself but the shaking and loud noise that came out of nowhere was scary,” she recalled.

Patton grabbed the armrest and said it was a hard shake that lasted a few seconds.

"With all of the plane incidents lately, I was a bit nervous to fly anyway and then this happens. Everyone had a shocked reaction. No one knew what had happened,” she said.

The pilot told passengers that another plane hit the tail of their plane.

As of 11 a.m., Patton and the passengers are all inside the aircraft and staff are outside taking photographs of the plane.

Glacier Media has called and emailed Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for more details and is awaiting a response.