The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims, has died at age 88

Photo: @akdn / X

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured a material empire built on billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries, has died. He was 88.

His Aga Khan Foundation announced on its website that Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died Tuesday in Portugal surrounded by his family.

It said an announcement on his successor would come later.