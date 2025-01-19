Trump says he will issue an executive order Monday to get TikTok back up

Photo: The Canadian Press A message reading "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now" is displayed from the TikTok app on a cell phone screen on Saturday.

President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to issue an executive order that would give TikTok's China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer before the popular video-sharing platform is subject to a permanent ban in the U.S.

Trump announced the decision in a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday as millions of TikTok users in the U.S. awoke to discover they could no longer access the TikTok app or platform. Google and Apple removed the app from their digital stores to comply with a federal law that required them to do so if TikTok parent company ByteDance didn't sell its U.S. operation to an approved buyer by Sunday.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!,” Trump wrote. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

“Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations,” he said.

The law gives the sitting president authority to grant a 90-day extension if a viable sale is underway. Although investors made a few offers, ByteDance previously said it would not sell. In his post on Sunday, Trump proposed making the U.S. a partner in a deal.

“I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture,” he said. “By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions.”

Millions of TikTok users in the United States were no longer able to watch or post videos on the social media platform as a federal ban on the immensely popular video-sharing app took effect Sunday amid questions over how long the blackout might last.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.,” a pop-up message informed users who opened the TikTok app and tried to scroll through videos. “Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

The federal law required TikTok parent company ByteDance to cut ties with the platform's U.S. operations by Sunday due to national security concerns posed by the app's Chinese roots. It passed with wide bipartisan support in April, and U.S. President Joe Biden quickly signed it. TikTok and ByteDance sued on First Amendment grounds, and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the statute on Friday.

However, the service interruption TikTok instituted hours early caught most users by surprise. Experts had said the law as written did not require TikTok to take down its platform, only for app stores to remove it. Current users were expected to continue to have access to videos until the app stopped working due to a lack of updates.

The Biden administration stressed in recent days that it did not intend to implement or enforce the nationwide ban before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday. Trump, who once favored a TikTok ban, said in an NBC News interview on Saturday that he was thinking about granting ByteDance a 90-day extension to find an approved buyer for the app's U.S. operations.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” read the pop-up message the app's users now see under the headline, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”