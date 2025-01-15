Poland's leader accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against 'airlines over the world'

Photo: The Canadian Press Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks with the media prior to a group photo at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia on Wednesday of planning acts of sabotage worldwide that included “acts of air terror” against airlines.

Tusk spoke at a news conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

“I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world,” Tusk said.