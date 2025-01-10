How to help those affected by the California wildfires

Photo: The Canadian Press Lisa Diaz hugs a neighbor outside of their homes as the Eaton Fire sweeps through the area Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Major fires across Los Angeles this week have killed at least 10 people, forced 180,000 to flee their homes, and destroyed more than 10,000 structures. Here are some of the organizations accepting support for those impacted:

Children

Project Camp: The Los Angeles-based organization runs trauma-informed pop-up day camps for children displaced or out of school due to natural disasters. Its in the process of setting up multiple sites to help families impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. It is accepting monetary donations as well as volunteers to staff the camps. Impacted families can also find out how to sign up for a camp here.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Malibu: Informed by its experience helping kids and families after the 2018 Woolsey fire, the organization is offering free counseling, case management and resource referrals for area families. It's collecting donations to provide emergency grants and, when its facilities can safely reopen, it will create an emergency relief distribution center. Those looking for help can fill out intake forms in English and Spanish.

Displaced households

GoFundMe.org: The crowdfunding platform's nonprofit arm uses its Wildfire Recovery Fund to give emergency grants to verified people and families fundraising for themselves or others, as well as small businesses and nonprofits.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and bstrong: In partnership with Bethenny Frankel's bstrong disaster relief fund, GEM will distribute cash cards to evacuated residents to help with immediate needs like accommodation, gas and food. The organizations are accepting cash donations.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: The food bank is supporting a network of more than 600 partner agencies to make sure impacted households are fed. It's accepting cash donations, food donations at two sites, and volunteers. If your household needs assistance, you can find a food bank here.

First responders and volunteers

California Fire Foundation: California Professional Firefighters founded the nonprofit in 1987 to support families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and communities impacted by fires. The foundation is supporting both firefighters responding to the Los Angeles fires as well as people affected.

Watch Duty: The nonprofit service provides real-time updates on wildfire activity, evacuations, shelters and more via its free app, which more than 1.4 million people downloaded in the 48 hours since the fires began. The organization relies on donations and a team of 200 volunteers, gathering and vetting information from radio scanners and official sources, to do its work.

Animals

Pasadena Humane Society: The animal rescue had taken in over 300 animals due to evacuations as of Wednesday night, including some with burns and injuries. Its officers are also on the ground finding animals that need help. It is accepting monetary donations as well as purchased goods from its Amazon wishlist.

Longterm recovery

California Community Foundation: The 110-year-old Los Angeles-based foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund addresses longterm recovery needs like temporary housing, rebuilding homes, mental health and medical care. It also provides updated equipment to firefighters and helps rebuild emergency communications systems. It is accepting cash donations and helps company match employees' gifts as well.

Team Rubicon and Samaritan's Purse: Both organizations will assist people who lost homes once cleanup begins. Team Rubicon plans to help clear debris and Samaritan's Purse will aid people sifting through debris to find personal belongings that may have survived the fire.

People you know

Friends and family who lost property may need cash, temporary housing, or emotional support. But it's important to reach out delicately, and to not have expectations for how or whether they will respond, said Dr. Adrienne Heinz, clinical research psychologist at the Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD. Here are some tips she has:

1. It can be helpful to check in. It can be comforting to know that others are thinking about you and want to lend their support during a difficult time. An example: “I’m so sorry for what has happened to your community. There aren’t really words to describe how sad this is. Can I send your family a meal tonight? I’m here for you and will keep checking in. No pressure to respond.”

2. Offer concrete ways of helping like lodging, gift cards, meals, childcare.

3. Give them grace. They may not be able to respond for a number of reasons.

4. Refrain from phrases that minimize or invalidate their experience, like “At least you’re alive,” or “Everything happens for a reason.” Just because someone didn’t lose their home, doesn’t mean they aren’t hurting. The entire community is still enduring a stressful and likely traumatic event.