Attack on Chad's presidential palace leaves 19 dead

Photo: AP FILE - Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony in N'djamena, Chad, May 23, 2024.

An attack on Chad's presidential palace left 18 assailants dead and six in custody, with one soldier killed and three wounded, state media reported Thursday.

The attack on Wednesday night occurred while Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno was inside the palace, but authorities said the situation was quickly brought under control.

“The situation is completely under control. There is no fear,” Foreign Affairs Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said while surrounded by soldiers in a live Facebook broadcast filmed inside what appeared to be a quiet presidential palace late Wednesday.

The attack coincided with a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who congratulated Deby Itno on reestablishing constitutional order.

The attack occurred about a week after the African nation held parliamentary elections that were supposed to help restore democracy, but the main opposition party boycotted the polls. Results have not yet been announced, and analysts have said they expect the election to help Deby Itno consolidate his grip on power.

Deby Itno seized power as a military ruler after his father, who spent three decades leading the country, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Deby Itno won a presidential election last year that international observers have said was not credible.