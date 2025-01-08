Pacific Palisades fire is most destructive in Los Angeles history

Photo: AP A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes on Wednesday, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena.

Here's the latest:

Already crowded hospitals now contend with medical emergencies from smoke inhalation

Wildfire smoke is known to cause heart attacks and worsening asthma. Now, patients suffering from those conditions are showing up in emergency rooms at a time when hospitals are already full because of flu season, said Dr. Puneet Gupta, the assistant medical director for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We have a number of hospitals threatened, and if they have to be evacuated, it could become a crisis,” said Gupta, also a spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Many at Pasadena evacuation center were evacuated from assisted living facilities

Several hundred evacuees were at the Pasadena evacuation center by Wednesday afternoon. Many were elderly, sitting wheelchair to wheelchair, and from assisted living facilities.

Donald Fisher, 78, said he was first to be wheeled onto the bus at the Camellia Gardens Care Center to be taken to the shelter around 8 a.m.

“I can stand up but I can’t walk,” Fisher said. “I think that the city of Pasadena did a marvelous job.”

The earlier arrivals were able to snag green cots to sleep on, while others wondered where they would sleep at night when the cots ran out.

The shelter was providing hot meals, as well as food for dogs and cats brought there.

Evacuation centers open for people and animals

Three evacuation centers for people and 12 for animals have been established so far for people fleeing the wildfires burning in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other Los Angeles neighborhoods.

But with at least 70,000 people in evacuation zones, some shelter resources are scarce.

When EJ Soto and her family arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center after fleeing their Altadena home early Wednesday morning, the facility had already run out of cots.

“I had one hour of sleep, so it’s been a really, bad, really bad day,” Soto said.

Another evacuation shelter, El Camino Real Charter High School, wrote on its Facebook page that it was accepting donations of food and water for evacuees.

The Pasadena Humane Society wrote on Facebook that it had taken in more than 100 animals overnight and was taking in more, but kennel space was filling up. The organization was directing some evacuees to a partner shelter and is looking for volunteers to foster large dogs for a week or more.

Both the Los Angeles County Emergency Management Office and the American Red Cross are posting updated lists of evacuation sites on their websites.

Biden and Mayor Bass discuss the wildfires

The White House says the president and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discussed the latest updates by phone as Biden flew back to Washington, D.C., aboard Air Force One.

Preliminary damage and losses are in the billions, AccuWeather says

AccuWeather estimates $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic loss has occurred from the raging Los Angeles area wildfires.

The company said the estimate comes from an advisory that will soon be released.

NHL postpones the Los Angeles Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames

The Kings and Flames were set to play at the Kings’ downtown arena. The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets in the same arena on Thursday night.

“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” the Kings said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard working first responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the league’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”

The NFL is also paying close attention to the potential impact of the fires on the two playoff-bound Los Angeles teams’ preparations and the Rams’ wild-card postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both train in areas not threatened by fires, but both teams are monitoring the air quality and its potential impact on their preparations.

Pacific Palisades fire is more destructive than 2008’s Sayre Fire

With an estimated 1,000 structures destroyed and the flames still growing on Wednesday, it is far more destructive than the second-most destructive, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, a partnership between the city’s fire department and MySafe:LA.

Structures refers to homes and other buildings.

The last most destructive fire was the Sayre Fire in November 2008 that destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city.

Before that, a 1961 Bel Air fire stood for nearly half a century as the most destructive fire in the city’s history. It burned nearly 500 houses in the hillside enclave, including the homes of actor Burt Lancaster, Zsa Zsa Gabor and other celebrities.

Los Angeles firefighting aircraft resume flights

Aircraft had been grounded due to extreme winds, dramatically hampering the firefight.

Los Angeles City Fire Capt. Jacob Raabe said aircraft resumed dropping fire retardant and water on the Palisades Fire at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Eaton Fire could become historic

The Eaton Fire stands to become the largest wildfire to burn in California during the month of January in the past 41 years.

The fire, which ignited on Tuesday north of Pasadena, has now burned more than 16.5 square miles (42.9 square kilometers), according to state fire personnel.

Federal data shows just six wildfires have burned more than 2 square miles (5.18 square kilometers) in the month of January in California since 1984.

The largest was the Viejas Fire, which burned 17.1 square miles (44.3 square kilometers) in 2001 in the mountains east of San Diego.

More recently, the Colby Fire burned just over 3 square miles (8.2 square kilometers) near Glendora, California, in 2014.

Since 2014, wildfires of any size in January have been uncommon, with the exception of 2021 and this year, according to Cal Fire data.

The Altadena Golf Course has been destroyed

Johnny Eusebio, general manager of the Altadena Golf Course, said the course was lost to the fire.

A video posted on social media shows smoldering buildings surrounded by debris and flames and a tattered flag flapping in the wind.

Excess water demand caused fire hydrants to run dry

For roughly 15 hours, water systems faced four times more than normal demand, lowering water pressure and causing some fire hydrants to run dry, according to officials from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Demand was so high that it wasn’t enough to fill the three, one-million-gallon (3,785,411-liter) tanks that help maintain pressure for the hydrants in the hills of Palisades.

One tank ran out late Tuesday afternoon, another in the evening, and the third early Wednesday morning.

LADWP is sending in about 20 mobile water tankers to the area to help with suppression, in addition to refilling water trucks at some pressurized hydrants in the area, according to chief engineer Janisse Quiñones.

It takes about 30 minutes to refill about 4,000 gallons (15,142 liters) of water.

Trump blames Gov. Newsom for the wildfires

The president-elect, in a post Wednesday on Truth Social, his social media network, used a derisive nickname for Newsom and renewed old criticisms against the governor for resisting a plan to send more water to the state’s agricultural Central Valley because of concerns it would imperil endangered species.

Trump has sided with farmers over environmentalists in a long-running dispute over California’s scarce water resources, but it’s not clear how his plan could have mitigated the firestorm in the Los Angeles area.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump said in his post Wednesday. “Now the ultimate price is being paid.”

His comments came after some fire hydrants across Los Angeles County ran out of water amid the overnight firefight.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works said that was due to an overwhelming demand on the municipal water system not designed to fight wildfire.

Air quality in the Los Angeles area is at a hazardous level

The air quality index for most of the Los Angeles metropolitan area Wednesday morning was well over 300, which is considered hazardous to the general public, according to AirNow.gov.

At that level, people are advised to stay indoors and reduce activity levels.

Thousands are told to leave

Officials have said about 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders. And more than 13,000 structures are under threat.

The evacuation orders affect areas including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the sea, areas north of Pasadena and part of the San Fernando Valley.

Other areas are under evacuation warnings that say people who need additional time to evacuate should get moving.

Over 1,000 structures destroyed by wildfires, 2 dead

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said two people were killed and many others hurt in the fires, which have destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

Vice President Harris’ home in Los Angeles is affected

A spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris says her neighborhood in Los Angeles was put under an evacuation order Tuesday night.

Ernesto Apreza said in a Wednesday post on the social platform X that no one was in the house at the time.

ORIGINAL 7:50 a.m.

Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, with fast-moving flames burning through homes and businesses as residents flee smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities.

Many of the towering fires began Tuesday and were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots. The winds persisted Wednesday and made it too dangerous for aircraft to attack the fires from the sky, furthering hampering their efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. In a rare, urgent plea, the Los Angeles Fire Department asked all off-duty firefighters in the city to help.

Here's what to know about the fires:

The Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, had burned 4.5 square miles (11.6 square kilometers), according to officials.

It rained flaming embers onto trees and rooftops in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Residents rushing to escape created a traffic jam on Palisades Drive, blocking emergency vehicles from getting through. Crews used a bulldozer to push the abandoned cars off to the side.

Photos depict what some residents describe as an apocalyptic scene.

Other fires

The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area, which started around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, quickly burned 1.6 square miles (4 square kilometers) by early Wednesday according to fire officials.

The Hurst Fire started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and prompted evacuations in Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community in the northernmost neighborhood in Los Angeles. That fire had grown to 500 acres (202 hectares) by early Wednesday. The Tyler Fire in Coachella was relatively small, burning 15 acres (6 hectares).

The fires were at 0% containment.

Evacuations

About 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat, authorities said. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena.

The forecast

Santa Ana winds increased late Tuesday and in the early morning hours Wednesday, and more strong winds are in the forecast. Winds could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months, the National Weather Service said.

Ongoing red flag warnings highlight extremely critical fire weather conditions due to a combination of strong wind gusts in some of the highest terrain Wednesday morning and exceptionally dry relative humidity levels, according to Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in College Park, Maryland.