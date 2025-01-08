2 people killed and over 1,000 structures destroyed, per LA fire chief

Photo: AP A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes on Wednesday, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena.

Here's the latest:

Getty Villa spared in Palisades fire so far

The Getty Villa, a campus devoted to the art and culture of ancient Greece and Rome, says its structures and collection remain safe from the Palisades fire.

The institution, which is located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, provided an update on Wednesday morning. J. Paul Getty Trust President and CEO Katherine E. Fleming says the center will remain closed.

The Getty Center, a hilltop museum about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east, is out of the fire zone but will be closed until at least Sunday to help alleviate traffic in the area.

The Palisades fire is one of several burning in the Los Angeles area, with officials saying more than 1,000 structures have burned and two people have been killed.

Universal Studios Hollywood, an amusement park near the Hollywood Hills, said it would be closed Wednesday.

Air quality in the Los Angeles area is at a hazardous level

The air quality index for most of the Los Angeles metropolitan area Wednesday morning was well over 300, which is considered hazardous to the general public, according to AirNow.gov.

At that level, people are advised to stay indoors and reduce activity levels.

Fire hydrants in Palisades turn to a trickle

“We pushed the system to the extreme,” said Janisse Quiñones, CEO of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. “Four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight, which lowered our water pressure.”

The utility was pushing water from its source into the system, but demand was so high that it wasn’t enough to fill three, one-million-gallon tanks that help maintain pressure for the hydrants in the hills of Palisades.

One tank ran out at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, one at 8:30 pm and the third at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials are urging residents across the region to conserve water so there’s enough for firefighters to use.

“We’re fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging,” Quiñones said.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is closed

Only essential workers will be allowed in, according to an emergency notice from NASA.

The fire is “very close to the lab,” but there’s been no fire damage yet, the center’s director, Laurie Leshin, wrote in a post on the social platform X.

However, there has been some wind damage, wrote Leshin.

She added that hundreds of NASA employees at the lab have had to evacuate from their homes.

The research lab near Pasadena, California, is known for building and sending robotic spacecraft to Mars and the outer solar system.

Biden to be briefed by fire crews in Santa Monica

The president had planned to travel from Los Angeles to Riverside County by plane on Tuesday to announce the creation of two new national monuments.

His trip was announced on Jan. 3 and he was already in the state when the fires broke out.

White House officials canceled the air traffic restrictions necessary for his travel and noted that he stayed put in his hotel Tuesday in order to minimize his impact on first responders and law enforcement.

He will head to Washington, D.C., later in the day.

Thousands are told to leave

Officials have said about 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders. And more than 13,000 structures are under threat.

The evacuation orders affect areas including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the sea, areas north of Pasadena and part of the San Fernando Valley.

Other areas are under evacuation warnings that say people who need additional time to evacuate should get moving.

Over 1,000 structures destroyed by wildfires, 2 dead

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said two people were killed and many others hurt in the fires, which have destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

Vice President Harris’ home in Los Angeles is affected

A spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris says her neighborhood in Los Angeles was put under an evacuation order Tuesday night.

Ernesto Apreza said in a Wednesday post on the social platform X that no one was in the house at the time.

ORIGINAL 7:50 a.m.

Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, with fast-moving flames burning through homes and businesses as residents flee smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities.

Many of the towering fires began Tuesday and were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots. The winds persisted Wednesday and made it too dangerous for aircraft to attack the fires from the sky, furthering hampering their efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. In a rare, urgent plea, the Los Angeles Fire Department asked all off-duty firefighters in the city to help.

Here's what to know about the fires:

The Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, had burned 4.5 square miles (11.6 square kilometers), according to officials.

It rained flaming embers onto trees and rooftops in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Residents rushing to escape created a traffic jam on Palisades Drive, blocking emergency vehicles from getting through. Crews used a bulldozer to push the abandoned cars off to the side.

Photos depict what some residents describe as an apocalyptic scene.

Other fires

The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area, which started around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, quickly burned 1.6 square miles (4 square kilometers) by early Wednesday according to fire officials.

The Hurst Fire started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and prompted evacuations in Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community in the northernmost neighborhood in Los Angeles. That fire had grown to 500 acres (202 hectares) by early Wednesday. The Tyler Fire in Coachella was relatively small, burning 15 acres (6 hectares).

The fires were at 0% containment.

Evacuations

About 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat, authorities said. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena.

The forecast

Santa Ana winds increased late Tuesday and in the early morning hours Wednesday, and more strong winds are in the forecast. Winds could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months, the National Weather Service said.

Ongoing red flag warnings highlight extremely critical fire weather conditions due to a combination of strong wind gusts in some of the highest terrain Wednesday morning and exceptionally dry relative humidity levels, according to Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in College Park, Maryland.