A shooting attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank has killed at least three people.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said at least six others were wounded in the attack on Monday.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack out of Gaza ignited the ongoing war there.