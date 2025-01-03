252591
Mike Johnson narrowly reelected U.S. House speaker

The 119th Congress is convening for the first time and House Speaker Mike Johnson has narrowly been reelected to his post.

The Louisiana Republican has the support of President-elect Donald Trump and House Republicans decided on Friday to reelect him to his post with just one holdout.

Texas Rep. Keith Self, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman all voted against Johnson during the initial vote.

Self and Norman switched their vote to Johnson after speaking with him away from cameras.

Far-right Republicans have at times grown frustrated with Johnson’s leadership and are prone to demanding concessions when their votes become essential.

