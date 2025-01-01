One dead after Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Las Vegas Trump hotel

Photo: wikimedia commons

A Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames and exploded outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, killing one person and injuring seven others.

"There is one deceased individual in the Cybertruck, and I don't know whether it's a male or female," Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters at a news conference.

He said police are investigating “a number of leads.”

The seven people who were hurt in the blast, which occurred at 8:40 a.m., sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time, but the Sheriff says they are cognizant the blast happened on the same day as an attack in New Orleans that killed 10 people. A man there drove a pickup into a crowd of New Year’s revelers and the FBI do not believe he acted alone.

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, acknowledged the incident on social media.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority,” he said on X. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”