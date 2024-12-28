251950
At least 1 person has died as several tornadoes touch down around Houston

Tornado kills at least one

The Associated Press - | Story: 524903

At least one person has died and four more were injured as several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes and flipping vehicles.

One person died in the Liverpool area, located south of Houston, and four people suffered injuries that weren't considered critical, said Madison Polston, spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

North of Houston, tornadoes touched down in Katy, Cypress, Porter Heights and Splendora, according to the National Weather Service, while south of Houston, multiple homes were destroyed when a tornado touched down between Alvin and Liverpool.

Polston said there were “multiple touchdown points” in the county between Liverpool and Hillcrest Village and Alvin. She said that so far they know of around 10 damaged homes but they are still working to determine the extent of the damage.

Mobile homes were damaged or destroyed in Katy and Porter Heights, where the doors of a fire station were blown in, the weather service said.

Early Saturday afternoon, Houston's two main airports — Houston Bush Intercontinental and Houston Hobby — had departure delays of over an hour that were increasing due to the storms, according to the website FlightAware.

