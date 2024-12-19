Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 28 years

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Anchor Neil Cavuto appears on the set of his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York on March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Neil Cavuto, a business journalist who hosts a weekday afternoon show on Fox News Channel and has been with the network since its inception in 1996, is leaving after Thursday's show, Fox said.

A workhorse at the network, Cavuto also hosts programs at Fox's sister, the Fox Business Network, and is not considered one of the stable of opinion hosts.

“Neil Cavuto's illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we're extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network said. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Unlike many at Fox, he has not interviewed President-elect Donald Trump since 2017 and sometimes has angered him. One time came when Cavuto said on his show that Trump had “decisively lost” his debate with Democrat Kamala Harris.

Cavuto remarked this summer that when the stock market goes up, Trump says it is because of investors looking forward to him being back in power, but when it's down, he blames the Democrats.

On social media Thursday, Trump used all-caps to say Cavuto's departure is “GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA.” He said it “should have happened a long time ago.”

While Cavuto's exit removes a Trump irritant from Fox, that fact had nothing to do with it, said a person at the network with knowledge of the discussions but spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about contracts. Cavuto's contract was coming to an end and while he was offered an extension, he decided to leave, the person said.

With the television news business hurting financially, some major personalities have reportedly been asked to take pay cuts. Some, like the “Today” show's Hoda Kotb, decided to leave instead.

Cavuto, 66, has stayed on the job despite a number of health issues through the years. He has multiple sclerosis, underwent heart surgery and had bouts of long COVID.

There's no immediate word on who will replace Cavuto at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox's schedule, a coveted slot before the network's most popular show, “The Five.”